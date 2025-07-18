BML 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
BOP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
CPHL 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.79%)
DCL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
DGKC 171.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.86%)
FCCL 46.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.09%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.95%)
HUBC 147.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-1.69%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.43%)
MLCF 83.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.06%)
NBP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.99%)
PAEL 41.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.79%)
PPL 163.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.23%)
PREMA 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
PRL 32.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.13%)
PTC 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.84%)
SNGP 116.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.37%)
SSGC 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.75%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
TREET 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.04%)
TRG 56.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.51%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 14,131 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.06%)
BR30 39,598 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.34%)
KSE100 138,842 Increased By 176.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 42,383 Increased By 29.4 (0.07%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBR notifies NEV adoption levy on local, imported vehicles

BR Web Desk Published 18 Jul, 2025 02:46pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified the rate of New Energy Vehicle (NEV) adoption levy on locally manufactured/assembled vehicles and imported vehicles.

The new tax regime targets internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to promote the adoption of electric and energy-efficient alternatives.

According to the First Schedule of the Finance Act, the manufacturer will pay 1% ad valorem of the invoice price, inclusive of duties and taxes, on all ICE motor vehicles assembled or manufactured in Pakistan with engine capacity less than 1300CC.

Person importing ICE motor vehicle will pay 1% ad valorem of assessed value, inclusive of duties and taxes, on the import of all ICE motor vehicles with engine capacity less than 1300CC.

The manufacturer will pay 2% ad valorem of invoice price, inclusive of duties and taxes, on all ICE motor vehicles assembled or manufactured in Pakistan with engine capacity from 1300CC to 1800CC.

Meanwhile, the person importing ICE motor vehicle would pay 2% ad valorem of assessed value, inclusive of duties and taxes, on all ICE motor vehicles imported in Pakistan with engine capacity from 1300CC to 1800CC.

The manufacturer will pay 3% ad valorem of invoice price inclusive of duties and taxes, on all ICE engine motor vehicles assembled or manufactured in Pakistan with an engine capacity of more than 1800CC.

All ICE engine motor vehicles imported in Pakistan with an engine capacity of more than 1800CC would be subjected to 3% ad valorem of assessed value, inclusive of duties and taxes.

The levy would apply to a person importing ICE motor vehicle.

In addition, imported buses and trucks with combustion engines will be charged 1%, while locally assembled buses and trucks will see a levy of 1%.

FBR ICE Pakistan auto sector Finance Act, 2025 NEV levy New Energy Vehicle policy INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE

Comments

200 characters

FBR notifies NEV adoption levy on local, imported vehicles

Pakistan’s current account posts $2.1bn surplus in FY25

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM Shehbaz emphasises comprehensive plan to make EVs accessible for all

Oil extends gain on Iraq outages, tight market supports

PM Shehbaz orders expansion of national shipping fleet

Pakistan ready to diversify exports to match UK industry needs: Jam Kamal

Mohsin Naqvi admonishes lack of coordination among interior ministry’s institutions

SSGC greenlights agreement with Jamshoro Joint Venture to resume gas supply

Pakistan bans new hotel construction around tourist lakes

Read more stories