KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the EU’s new round of sanctions on Russia Friday as “essential and timely”, as Moscow intensifies strikes after invading his country almost three-and-a-half years ago.

Russian strikes kill six in Ukraine

“This decision is essential and timely, especially now, as a response to the fact that Russia has intensified the brutality of the strikes on our cities and villages,” Zelenskyy said on social media.