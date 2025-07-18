BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
EU agrees 18th sanctions package against Russia

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 11:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union reached an agreement on an 18th sanctions package against Russia over its war in Ukraine, with a raft of measures aimed at dealing further blows to Russia’s oil and energy industry.

Its latest sanctions package on Russia will lower the G7’s price cap for crude oil to $47.6 per barrel, diplomats told Reuters.

“The EU just approved one of its strongest sanctions package against Russia to date,” said the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on X.

Russia says it downed 73 Ukrainian drones, including 3 flying to Moscow

“We will keep raising the costs, so stopping the aggression becomes the only path forward for Moscow,” added Kallas.

European Union Ukraine G7 Russia Ukraine conflict RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war Kaja Kallas 18th sanctions package against Russia

