BML 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.83%)
BOP 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CPHL 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.83%)
DCL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
DGKC 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.48%)
FCCL 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.65%)
FFL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GCIL 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
HUBC 148.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.32%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.28%)
KOSM 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.1%)
NBP 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.82%)
PAEL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
PIAHCLA 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.27%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
PREMA 41.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.76%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.98%)
PTC 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.44%)
SNGP 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.95%)
SSGC 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.7%)
TELE 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
TREET 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
TRG 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 14,134 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 39,657 Decreased By -478.4 (-1.19%)
KSE100 138,865 Increased By 199.4 (0.14%)
KSE30 42,378 Increased By 24.7 (0.06%)
World

Russia says it downed 73 Ukrainian drones, including 3 flying to Moscow

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 11:02am

Russian air defences destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones overnight, including three heading for Moscow, Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday.

Most of the drones were downed over Russia’s southwestern regions, including 31 over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, writing on Telegram, made no mention of casualties or damage, but said emergency services were examining the area where drone fragments fell to the ground.

The federal aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, briefly ordered the suspension of operations at two airports near the capital, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, but services were later resumed.

Operations were halted well after midnight at a third Moscow airport, Vnukovo before being reinstated by the morning.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about the attacks. Kyiv says that its strikes inside Russia are necessary to destroy infrastructure key to Moscow’s efforts in its war against Ukraine, now in its fourth year.

