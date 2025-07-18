BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Pakistan

Pakistan ready to diversify exports to match UK industry needs: Jam Kamal

BR Web Desk Published 18 Jul, 2025 11:55am

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan expressed Pakistan’s readiness to diversify its export basket in alignment with the UK’s industrial needs.

He said this during his meeting with the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce. The minister acknowledged the growing trade volumes with the Midlands, and underlined Pakistan’s evolving strengths beyond traditional sectors, including in processed foods, fisheries, pharmaceuticals, leather goods, IT services, furniture, ceramics, and sports goods, said a statement by the ministry.

He also encouraged businesses in Birmingham to explore high-quality Pakistani products such as Basmati rice, mangoes, and halal-certified processed foods.

“In particular, he spotlighted Pakistan as a reliable partner for Birmingham’s advanced manufacturing and automotive supply chains — citing cost-effective production capabilities, expertise in light engineering and metal fabrication, and Pakistan’s strong track record in supplying global automotive brands.”

The Minister also underscored opportunities under Pakistan’s National EV Policy and renewable energy shift, especially in areas such as battery technology and electric drivetrains, which directly align with Birmingham’s green mobility ambitions.

The press release said that the minister visited ‘Nouvo’ a major UK-based food distribution company, and also the Birmingham City Football Club.

His discussions at Nouvo focused on strengthening commercial supply chains and expanding the footprint of halal-certified and ethnic food products from Pakistan in the British market.

“These engagements underscore Pakistan’s renewed emphasis on industrial linkages, regional value chains, and diaspora-led commercial diplomacy, reflecting a strong intent to position Pakistan as a value-added trade partner to the UK.”

