BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.71%)
DCL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.46%)
DGKC 172.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.51%)
FCCL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.5%)
FFL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
GCIL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
HUBC 148.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.51%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 84.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.09%)
NBP 125.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.33%)
PAEL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.87%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.07%)
PREMA 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
PRL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.85%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.23%)
SNGP 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.95%)
SSGC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.77%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.5%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.38%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 14,125 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.1%)
BR30 39,648 Decreased By -487.2 (-1.21%)
KSE100 138,770 Increased By 104.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 42,356 Increased By 3.3 (0.01%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Indian Apple reseller Ample to grow revenue by a third as it expands presence, portfolio, CEO says

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 11:16am

Indian Apple reseller Ample is banking on store expansion and adding more brands and clients to achieve 35% revenue growth in fiscal year 2026, its chief executive said.

The Bengaluru-based firm, which supplies tech products such as Apple computers to over 1,500 clients including SAP, Broadcom, Infosys, and Wipro, operates more than 120 stores across India.

Nearly 50 of these sell Apple products, while others showcase brands like Under Armour and ASICS.

The firm plans to expand its footprint to approximately 175 stores across brands within three years, Ample founder and CEO Rajesh Narang said on Monday, though he declined to specify a target for Apple-only stores.

Ample’s revenue stood at 17 billion rupees ($197.33 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31.

The company is focusing on partnerships with global capability centers, hubs that manage operations, finance, and research for large multinational firms, to drive growth, Narang added.

Apple, which reported nearly $8 billion in sales in India for the year through March 2024, operates its own stores in New Delhi and Mumbai. Other resellers in the market include Aptronix and iPlanet.

While Apple also plans to expand its presence in India, Narang said that would benefit partners like Ample, as the market tends to grow with the brand’s presence.

The firm plans to list on stock exchanges within five years to fund its growth strategy. “With our growth ambition, there will be a need for capital,” Narang said.

India Apple

Comments

200 characters

Indian Apple reseller Ample to grow revenue by a third as it expands presence, portfolio, CEO says

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan facing over Rs700bn tax fraud, NA’s PAC body told

Oil extends gain on Iraq outages, tight market supports

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

SSGC greenlights agreement with Jamshoro Joint Venture to resume gas supply

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

Read more stories