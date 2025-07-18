BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Unicef alarmed by severe monsoon rains, floods

Naveed Siddiqui Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Unicef said on Thursday that it is deeply alarmed and concerned by the severe monsoon rains and floods sweeping across Pakistan, which have claimed the lives of 85 children since 26 June and injured 162 more.

In the past 24 hours alone, 22 children have died in Punjab, mostly from their houses collapsing under relentless heavy rains.

In a statement issued here, Unicef said record-breaking heat of 48.5 °C has accelerated glacial melt in northern Pakistan, causing flash floods. Torrential rains have now triggered an emergency in Punjab and wreaked havoc in other parts of the country.

As monsoon rains continue and waters rise, children face life-threatening risks from drowning and collapsing homes to spikes in waterborne diseases and electrocution.

Climate change is making extreme weather more frequent and destructive, with children paying the heaviest price.

According to UNICEF’s Children’s Climate Risk Index (CCRI), children in Pakistan face extremely high risk from climate change, with Pakistan ranking 14th out of 163 countries.

Unicef is coordinating closely with the government and partners and stands ready to respond with pre-positioned emergency supplies for health, nutrition, safe water and hygiene to meet the most immediate needs of children and families.

