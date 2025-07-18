BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Pakistan

SPHF makes remarkable progress since launch

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Since its launch in February 2023, the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) has made remarkable progress, with over 1,250,000 bank accounts opened for female beneficiaries — a significant step towards empowering women in flood-affected regions.

The initiative also boasts over 1,150,000 houses under construction and 500,000 homes already completed, providing much-needed shelter to communities devastated by recent floods.

This transformative project, spearheaded by the provincial Government of Sindh, is backed by a substantial $2 billion in funding.

The World Bank leads the contributions with $950 million, including an initial $500 million and an additional $450 million.

Further support comes from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with $400 million, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) with $200 million, and $227 million from the Government of Sindh, complemented by other crucial financing

This ambitious undertaking was launched in response to the devastating 2022 floods, which left millions displaced and critical infrastructure in ruins.

The initiative is now building 2.1 million multi-hazard-resistant homes and developing climate-resilient settlements, aiming to protect communities from future climate disasters. This project will directly benefit over 15 million people, a population larger than that of 154 countries, highlighting its immense scale and impact.

Initially focusing on housing, SPHF has now expanded to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH)—a critical area for building resilience in these communities. In the first phase of the WASH initiative, 3,700 villages and 314,000 households are being provided access to WASH facilities, ensuring that 1.5 million people gain access to clean water and proper sanitation.

Digital maps of each village are being created using advanced drone technology and on-the-ground surveys. This will allow SPHF to identify existing infrastructure, assess needs, and plan for sustainable development. The pilot project has been launched in six districts of Sindh, to replicate it across 60,000 settlements in the province.

Under the programme, approximately 800,000 women beneficiaries are being granted financial access, fostering economic independence and social inclusion. In a landmark move, all land titles under the programme are being issued in the name of women—ensuring long-term security, ownership, and a shift towards more equitable recovery.

The SPHF leveraged public-private partnerships to collaborate with leading implementing partners, cutting-edge technology firms, and experts in environmental and social safeguards.

As per the ILO impact assessment report, the initiative is projected to create one million jobs in the next two years, further contributing to the region's economic recovery and growth.

