Pakistan Print 2025-07-18

Islamabad and Rawalpindi: PM forms high-powered task force on water supply

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: In what is being seen as a much-needed lifeline for the thirsty twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday rolled up his sleeves and announced the formation of a high-powered task force aimed at delivering clean water and ending the nightmare of contaminated reservoirs.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the prime minister threw down the gauntlet to government agencies – including the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), and Punjab Irrigation Department – to unite under a single framework to fix a water supply system that has been leaking at every turn.

Sharif directed the CDA to prepare a comprehensive plan for recharging underground water reserves using rainwater. He also called for urgent measures to prevent sewage contamination in Rawal Dam caused by informal settlements located near streams that feed the reservoir.

The prime minister ordered the swift establishment of a water treatment system to manage sewage from illegal and unregulated settlements. He said a reliable supply system is being developed to deliver water from Tarbela, Khanpur, and other dams to households across Islamabad.

Officials also briefed the prime minister on ongoing and planned initiatives to stop reservoir contamination from untreated sewage.

In addition, the government is finalising plans to establish a Water Board for Islamabad and surrounding areas. The board will oversee reservoir management, water distribution, and coordination among all relevant stakeholders.

