Murad takes notice of 3 incidents in Nawabshah, Lyari, Khairpur

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow and concern over three separate tragic incidents that occurred in Lyari, Nawabshah, and Khairpur. Taking immediate notice, he directed the concerned authorities to take strict action and ensure justice for the victims.

Lyari building collapse: Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives caused by the collapse of a dilapidated building in Lyari, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed that the injured be provided with the best possible medical care.

He also sought a comprehensive report from the Commissioner Karachi and instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to take swift action against dangerous structures in the city. “All hazardous buildings must undergo a structural audit and be vacated without delay,” he said, adding that human lives are invaluable and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi told the CM that on his instructions, 42 dilapidated buildings have been vacated and work on others was in progress.

Nawabshah firing incident: The Chief Minister strongly condemned the incident of firing over a land dispute in Nawabshah that resulted in the death of six individuals. Calling it “intolerable,” he ordered the Inspector General of Police to submit a detailed report and ensure the immediate arrest of those involved.

“No one is above the law. Strict action must be taken against the perpetrators,” he said. The Chief Minister also expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of justice.

Khairpur road accident: Chief Minister Murad Shah also expressed sorrow over the tragic road accident in Khairpur, where a passenger van overturned, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to ten others.

Offering condolences to the families of the deceased, he instructed the administration to provide quality medical treatment to the injured and sought a detailed report from the Commissioner Sukkur.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred near Miskeenpur on the National Highway due to a tyre burst. The Chief Minister directed the district administration to extend all possible support to the affected families.

