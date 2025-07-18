Murad inaugurates CBT Lab at SPSC

HYDERABAD: In a significant step towards modernising recruitment processes, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the newly established Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Lab at the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), equipped with 500 tablets, boasting a remarkable daily testing capacity of 2,000 candidates, making SPSC the first institution in the province to implement computer-based testing. This innovative approach aims to enhance transparency, minimise human error, and provide instant results.

At the inauguration ceremony, which was hosted by Chairman SPSC Mohammad Waseem and attended by Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Jam Khan Shoro, the Chief Minister unveiled the plaque and participated in a mock test, achieving an impressive score of 18 out of 20. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon also took and passed the mock test. The immediate display of the test results underscored the efficiency of the new system.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Murad Shah commended the SPSC for its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment system, stating, “SPSC’s modern system is exemplary. It is crucial to appoint the most capable individuals to improve our public institutions.” He further praised the initiative to digitise the examination process, describing it as a commendable move towards enhancing recruitment procedures and ensuring meritocracy.

Murad Shah also visited the under-construction SPSC Secretariat Complex, where he was briefed on the project’s progress by Secretary Works Nawaz Soho. The complex, which has an estimated cost of Rs. 2,517.430 million, has thus far utilised Rs. 2,257.242 million. For the fiscal year 2025-26, an additional Rs. 258.400 million is required, and Shah instructed relevant authorities to release these necessary funds promptly.

The new complex will feature a basement, ground floor, and five additional floors, housing various facilities including offices, an auditorium, a library, a cafeteria, and a prayer area. The digital library will accommodate 300 candidates simultaneously, while the dedicated auditorium on the third floor will facilitate examinations, programs, workshops, and training sessions, reducing reliance on external venues.

Expressing satisfaction with the construction progress, Shah directed that the project be completed without delay, emphasising that such infrastructure improvements are vital for strengthening institutions and maintaining transparency in recruitment processes.

In addition to the inauguration, the Chief Minister received a briefing on SPSC’s performance and administrative reforms, noting that over 100 employees have been promoted under the current administration, alongside enhancements in salaries and office decor. He acknowledged the historical challenges faced by SPSC and praised Chairman Mohammad Waseem for his dedication and transparent leadership.

“I want the best officers in every provincial department, and that can only happen through a strong and transparent Commission,” he asserted, directing SPSC to expedite testing for doctors, engineers, and other professionals.

Chief Minister Murad Shah, in conclusion, remarked, “The establishment of the CBT lab is a major step towards transparency and efficiency,” reinforcing his commitment to improving public service recruitment across the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025