BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-18

Infrastructure Development & Assets Management Authority Bill passed

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Housing and Works met in Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA-Foundation), Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, MNA.

The committee confirmed the minutes of the previous meeting held on May 2, 2025, and reviewed the implementation status of earlier recommendations.

The committee passed the Pakistan Infrastructure Development and Assets Management Authority Bill, 2024, with amendments and reservations, including provisions to ensure proper adjustment of PWD employees without compromising their rights.

The Standing Committee on Housing and Works took serious notice of the ministry’s lack of seriousness and its failure to brief the committee on FGEHA-related issues.

To address matters including pending payments for land acquisition, built-up property, and other concerns in FGEHA housing projects, the committee formed a sub-committee under the convenor-ship of Anjum Aqeel Khan, MNA, with Seema Mohiuddin Jamali, Ibrar Ahmad, and Mehboob Shah, MNAs, as members.

The CEO of PHA-F provided a detailed update on the organisation’s structure, staffing, mandate, and housing project progress. He highlighted PHA-F’s role as a self-sustaining executing arm of the Ministry of Housing and Works, focused on delivering affordable housing nationwide without government grants.

The committee appreciated his efforts and directed the CDA to prioritise development of 17th Avenue and other related projects to facilitate PHA-F’s schemes.

The meeting was attended by members, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Ibrar Ahmad, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Anwarul Haq Chaudhary, Syed Samiul Hassan Gilani, Seema Mohiuddin, Dr Darshan, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Mehboob Shah, Saleem Rehman, Usman Ali, Muhammad Shabir Ali Qureshi, Shagufta Jumani (online via Zoom, mover on the agenda item No 5), and senior officers including secretary from the Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NA panel Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Infrastructure Development and Assets Management Authority Bill PHA Foundation Pakistan Housing Authority

Comments

200 characters

Infrastructure Development & Assets Management Authority Bill passed

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories