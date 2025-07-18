Infrastructure Development & Assets Management Authority Bill passed

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Housing and Works met in Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA-Foundation), Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, MNA.

The committee confirmed the minutes of the previous meeting held on May 2, 2025, and reviewed the implementation status of earlier recommendations.

The committee passed the Pakistan Infrastructure Development and Assets Management Authority Bill, 2024, with amendments and reservations, including provisions to ensure proper adjustment of PWD employees without compromising their rights.

The Standing Committee on Housing and Works took serious notice of the ministry’s lack of seriousness and its failure to brief the committee on FGEHA-related issues.

To address matters including pending payments for land acquisition, built-up property, and other concerns in FGEHA housing projects, the committee formed a sub-committee under the convenor-ship of Anjum Aqeel Khan, MNA, with Seema Mohiuddin Jamali, Ibrar Ahmad, and Mehboob Shah, MNAs, as members.

The CEO of PHA-F provided a detailed update on the organisation’s structure, staffing, mandate, and housing project progress. He highlighted PHA-F’s role as a self-sustaining executing arm of the Ministry of Housing and Works, focused on delivering affordable housing nationwide without government grants.

The committee appreciated his efforts and directed the CDA to prioritise development of 17th Avenue and other related projects to facilitate PHA-F’s schemes.

The meeting was attended by members, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Ibrar Ahmad, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Anwarul Haq Chaudhary, Syed Samiul Hassan Gilani, Seema Mohiuddin, Dr Darshan, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Mehboob Shah, Saleem Rehman, Usman Ali, Muhammad Shabir Ali Qureshi, Shagufta Jumani (online via Zoom, mover on the agenda item No 5), and senior officers including secretary from the Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached department.

