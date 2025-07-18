Devastating climate events: ‘Digital technology can play central role in disaster preparedness, response’

ISLAMABAD: “As Pakistan faces increasingly frequent and devastating climate events, digital technology must play a central role in disaster preparedness and response.”

This was stated by Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, while talking to media.

“Climate change is no longer a future threat — it’s our present reality,” Ibrahim said.

“The rains we once called extreme have become the new normal. In such situations, early warning systems are not just helpful, they’re life-saving.”

Ibrahim highlighted Jazz’s partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to deliver geo-fenced emergency alerts to mobile users in vulnerable areas.

“We’ve built an early warning system that can deliver targeted messages within a critical 20-minute window,” he explained.

“Over 23 million Jazz users live in flood-prone regions. For them, the right message at the right time can mean the difference between safety and tragedy.”

Beyond climate resilience, Ibrahim underscored the importance of accelerating Pakistan’s digital transformation—starting with digital identity. Commenting on NADRA’s upcoming pilot launch of a digital ID, he called it a vital step toward building a more inclusive and integrated digital ecosystem.

“A digital ID isn’t just a replacement for paper—it’s the foundation for access to financial services, mobile connectivity, and public support systems,” he said. “Jazz is working closely with NADRA to bring this vision to life.”

On the government’s push for a cashless economy, Ibrahim emphasized the growing footprint of Raast QR payments, enabled by the State Bank of Pakistan. “We now have around 400,000 shops with QR acceptance, and the goal is to reach 2 million. JazzCash is helping scale this by onboarding both merchants and mobile wallet users,” he said. “We’re not just talking about it—it’s happening.”

However, gaps in connectivity remain a major barrier. “Ten percent of Pakistanis still lack basic 2G coverage. Until we fix that, no one will buy smartphones, and digital inclusion will remain out of reach,” Ibrahim warned.

He called for a renewed focus on expanding infrastructure through partnerships like those with the Universal Service Fund (USF).

Highlighting Pakistan’s youth as a “demographic dividend,” Ibrahim argued that digital access must be treated as a fundamental right.

“Every young person in Pakistan should have a smartphone and a mobile bank account. Only then can we truly empower them—with education, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurial opportunity,” he said.

“We have 25 to 30 million out-of-school children. The only scalable solution is digital.”

Ibrahim welcomed the creation of the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) and the recent Digital Organization Ordinance, noting that Pakistan is showing intent to regulate the digital and crypto space responsibly.

“Regulation builds trust. Whether it’s digital wallets or virtual assets, we need frameworks that offer confidence and enable growth,” he said.

