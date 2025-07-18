Lyari: building’s roof caves in

How unfortunate it is that the roof of a building collapsed in Karachi yesterday and the tragic incident resulted in two deaths and injuries to three others. The building is said to be in a dilapidated condition like hundreds of other such buildings in this city of teeming millions.

Some laborers were working on the rooftop of the building when it collapsed. This incident occurred in Karachi’s Lyari where a building collapse had caused as many as 27 deaths a couple of weeks ago. Yesterday’s incident clearly shows that the authorities concerned have learnt no lesson from the previous tragedy.

According to the Sindh government, there are nearly 600 buildings in Karachi that have been declared hazardous or dangerous because all of them are in a precarious state. Will anyone like to answer the questions what the government is doing beyond declaring certain buildings hazardous? Has it done anything meaningful so far?

Majidullah (Karachi)

