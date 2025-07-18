BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Pakistan

FIC: Minister displeased with state of affairs

Recorder Report Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 07:53am

LAHORE: Steps are under way to implement the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a healthy Punjab, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, said.

During his visit to the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Salman expressed his displeasure over the mismanagement of the queue management system and non-availability of medicines at FIC.

He also visited the pathology lab and echography ward and inquired about the details of diagnostic tests and reporting time.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also expressed his displeasure over the mistreatment of patients by the security staff and the poor hygiene conditions.

The Minister and the Provincial Health Secretary inquired about the facilities available to patients individually in the emergency and OPD pharmacies and the provision of medicines. He directed authorities to create a regular mechanism for the availability of medicines other than heart disease for the patients under treatment. He inspected the packaging process and records of the supply of medicines to homes.

Khawaja Salman said that Rs 33 billion were provided for the provision of medicines in the last fiscal year. “Implementation of the SOPs of service delivery set by the Chief Minister of Punjab should be ensured. Strict action will be taken on complaints about ordering medicines from outside the hospital,” he added.

The Minister said all medicines related to heart diseases should be available in the hospital, adding there is a zero tolerance policy for negligence in service delivery to patients.

Provincial Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood Khan said that Rs 23 billion funds were provided to hospitals to pay the dues of previous years. “As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, strict action will be taken on the non-availability of medicines to patients,” he said.

Executive Director FIC Dr Hamid Saeed and MS Dr Nadeem Akhtar gave a briefing during the visit.

