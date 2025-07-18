PFA seals 4 food units, imposes Rs1.2m fine

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday sealed four well-known food production units during a grand operation in Thokar area and lodged FIRs against the food business operators over forgery and hygiene violations.

Food safety teams conducted the operation as part of the PFA’s ongoing crackdown against food adulteration and forgery. Food safety teams imposed fines worth Rs1.2 million and discarded thousands of kilograms of expired and unsafe food items.

