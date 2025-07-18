BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,139 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 40,135 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 138,666 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 42,353 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-18

‘Form-47 mandate’ brings about no change: JI chief

Recorder Report Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 07:57am

LAHORE: Chief Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has urged state institutions to revisit their conduct of imposing corrupt elements on the people, stating that rulers brought through Form 47 cannot bring meaningful change.

Addressing the participants of JI central training workshop at Mansoorah on Thursday, he criticized both the government and opposition parties for engaging in a contest of flattery toward former US President Donald Trump, adding that a key backer of Zionist aggression in Gaza has now been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Rehman said the PPP no longer represents the public but continues its rule in Sindh due to establishment support. “All lost seats in Karachi were handed over to the PPP and MQM. Without institutional support, PPP could not have secured the mayor’s office in Karachi,” he remarked.

He highlighted the long-standing deprivation faced by the people of Sindh under PPP rule, noting that despite an education budget of over Rs 450 billion, education in the province is in ruins. “More than 10 million children are out of school, and there are fake recruitments in educational institutions,” he said.

He also condemned the feudal system in Sindh, saying that criminal elements enjoyed protection from tribal chieftains. “The Sardari system is a cruel relic. People must rise against it. Community committees should be formed to eradicate social evils and drug abuse,” he said, assuring that JI would support every individual who speaks the truth.

Rehman emphasized that unlike family-run political dynasties or sect-based religious parties, JI is a movement free of ethnic, provincial, or sectarian prejudice and is devoted to the establishment of Islamic values. “In our view, politics is a form of worship. We are uniting people for peace, development, prosperity, and the implementation of Islamic governance,” he said.

Questioning the integrity of the current political elite, he asked, “Should politicians involved in the buying and selling of MNAs and MPAs be considered great leaders?”

He added the time has passed when dynastic political parties could fool the people, especially the youth. “Youth support for JI is rising. We believe the solution to our problems lies not in changing faces but in changing the system.”

Commenting on the situation in Gaza, the JI leaders said the United States is continuously arming Israel, which he called a “rampaging elephant” now expanding its aggression to Syria as well. “If the rulers of the Muslim world were true representatives of their people, Israel would never have dared to commit such atrocities against the people of Gaza,” he said, urging Muslim nations to bring true leadership to power in their respective countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JI JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

‘Form-47 mandate’ brings about no change: JI chief

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories