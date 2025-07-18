‘Form-47 mandate’ brings about no change: JI chief

LAHORE: Chief Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has urged state institutions to revisit their conduct of imposing corrupt elements on the people, stating that rulers brought through Form 47 cannot bring meaningful change.

Addressing the participants of JI central training workshop at Mansoorah on Thursday, he criticized both the government and opposition parties for engaging in a contest of flattery toward former US President Donald Trump, adding that a key backer of Zionist aggression in Gaza has now been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Rehman said the PPP no longer represents the public but continues its rule in Sindh due to establishment support. “All lost seats in Karachi were handed over to the PPP and MQM. Without institutional support, PPP could not have secured the mayor’s office in Karachi,” he remarked.

He highlighted the long-standing deprivation faced by the people of Sindh under PPP rule, noting that despite an education budget of over Rs 450 billion, education in the province is in ruins. “More than 10 million children are out of school, and there are fake recruitments in educational institutions,” he said.

He also condemned the feudal system in Sindh, saying that criminal elements enjoyed protection from tribal chieftains. “The Sardari system is a cruel relic. People must rise against it. Community committees should be formed to eradicate social evils and drug abuse,” he said, assuring that JI would support every individual who speaks the truth.

Rehman emphasized that unlike family-run political dynasties or sect-based religious parties, JI is a movement free of ethnic, provincial, or sectarian prejudice and is devoted to the establishment of Islamic values. “In our view, politics is a form of worship. We are uniting people for peace, development, prosperity, and the implementation of Islamic governance,” he said.

Questioning the integrity of the current political elite, he asked, “Should politicians involved in the buying and selling of MNAs and MPAs be considered great leaders?”

He added the time has passed when dynastic political parties could fool the people, especially the youth. “Youth support for JI is rising. We believe the solution to our problems lies not in changing faces but in changing the system.”

Commenting on the situation in Gaza, the JI leaders said the United States is continuously arming Israel, which he called a “rampaging elephant” now expanding its aggression to Syria as well. “If the rulers of the Muslim world were true representatives of their people, Israel would never have dared to commit such atrocities against the people of Gaza,” he said, urging Muslim nations to bring true leadership to power in their respective countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025