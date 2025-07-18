Yutong launches DMT, YEA technologies: Punjab govt promoting EVs for public mobility: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Minister Bilal Akbar Khan has said the provincial government is promoting adoption of electric vehicles for public mobility to align with the government larger climate change mitigation policy.

The minister was addressing a modern Dual Mode Transmission (DMT) & YEA Technology Launch Conference for commercial vehicles mainly the buses here on Thursday.

He further said the public transport is rapidly transitioning towards electric mobility, marking a new era of sustainable transportation.

Yutong Bus Co, a global leader in commercial vehicle manufacturing, successfully hosted the DMT & Yutong Electric Architecture (YEA) Technology Launch Conference in Lahore, marking a major advancement in Pakistan’s public transport sector.

Cao Ke, Deputy Consul General of china and other also participated in the event.

A contract signing was also held at the conference between Wah Industries Limited (WIL) and Youtong- a world’s largest buses manufacturer based in China for procurement of 400 state-of-the-art Yutong Electric buses — a significant step toward modernizing Pakistan’s transport infrastructure.

The event gathered key stakeholders from government departments, the transport industry, and private operators to witness the launch of Dual Mode Transmission (DMT) and Yutong Electric Architecture (YEA) — two next-generation technologies aimed at enhancing consumption efficiency, reducing emissions, and enabling smarter mobility.

Following the successful introduction of electric buses in the province, Minister Bilal Akbar Khan said a policy has devised a plan to launch the province’s first-ever electric taxi service. He said that in the first phase, 1,100 electric vehicles will be provided on interest-free loan and easy installments for the e-taxi project.

He said that to support the EV transition, charging stations are being established across the province.

The minister stressed the need for a well-structured policy that prioritises public interest, encouraging people to shift from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric alternatives.

The minister highlighted that the widespread adoption of EVs would not only lead to fuel savings but also play a crucial role in combating smog and reducing air pollution across Punjab.

In his keynote, Robin Shen, CEO of Yutong Middle East, highlighted the company’s long-standing commitment to Pakistan and its focus on delivering innovation-driven, localized solutions.

Paul Zhang, Managing Director of Yutong Pakistan, presented a deep dive into the features and benefits of DMT and YEA, emphasizing their role in improving performance and supporting sustainable transportation.

A unique feature of the event was the “Green Commitment Tree” — an interactive booth where participants signed symbolic leaves pledging their support for sustainable mobility. This initiative reflected Yutong’s global commitment to environmental responsibility and green innovation.

The ceremony concluded with a walkaround of Yutong’s latest bus models, media engagements, and a networking hi-tea.

With over 70% market share in Pakistan’s premium intercity bus segment and leadership in electric and hybrid solutions, Yutong continues to lead the transformation of Pakistan’s transport ecosystem toward a cleaner, smarter, and more efficient future.

