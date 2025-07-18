BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Pakistan

CM for digital payment system for public transport

Recorder Report Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 07:17am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which a detailed review was taken regarding Transport Department and Mass Transit Authority.

The meeting decided to introduce a digital payment system for Metro Bus and Orange Line in Punjab. It was informed in the meeting that the token system will be abolished in Orange Line train and Metro Bus and a Barcode system will be introduced through card-based payment. Fare can be paid through credit card, debit card/ATM card and mobile account app. Fare can also be paid through NFC i.e. card tap and touch in the mass transit system. Fare can be paid only through credit card and debit card on Metro Bus in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The token system will be abolished soon by implementing an e-payment system in Lahore’s Orange Line train. Fare can be paid through credit card, debit card, payment apps on Lahore’s Orange Line train. The meeting also decided to introduce a single card for the mass transit system across the province.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the T-Cash card for the mass transit system. Travel on every metro bus or Orange Line across the province will be possible through the T-Cash card system. A separate card will be introduced for students in the mass transit system.

The chief minister also gave in-principle approval for recruitment to technical posts from grade 5 to 18 in the transport department. The meeting agreed to introduce electric rickshaws as an alternative to motorcycle rickshaws.

The chief minister has sought suggestions and recommendations for the electric rickshaw project. She also gave in-principle approval to organize the first-ever international transport expo in Punjab. She also announced the introduction of a single comprehensive RFID sticker for all matters related to vehicles.

Secretary Transport Imran Sikandar Baloch gave a detailed briefing on the Yellow Line Lahore-Gujranwala BRT. It was apprised in the briefing that the supply of electric buses in the districts of Punjab will start from August.

The meeting also reviewed the design and colour recommendations of prefabricated bus shelters in Lahore. The work of installing 50 prefabricated bus shelters in Lahore will start soon.

