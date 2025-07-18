BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,139 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 40,135 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 138,666 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 42,353 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-18

FBR introduces virtual hearings for Customs reviews

Hamid Waleed Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 07:18am

LAHORE: In a bid to enhance transparency and facilitate trade, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced virtual hearings for reviews in the Centralized Assessment Unit. According to Customs General Order No. 06 of 2025, all review hearings will now be conducted in virtual mode, allowing importers and their authorized agents to participate remotely.

The move aims to promote the objectives of the faceless assessment system, which was introduced to eliminate physical interaction between traders and customs authorities, reduce corruption, and expedite case disposal. The virtual hearing option will be integrated into the WeBOC system, enabling Assistant Collectors/ Deputy Collectors to conduct hearings online.

While virtual hearings will be the norm, physical hearings may be allowed on a case-to-case basis if a trader or their representative needs to present their point of view in person. The FBR has directed Collectorates to ensure that offices are equipped with necessary technology, including computers, webcams, and high-speed internet to facilitate smooth virtual hearings.

This development is expected to streamline the customs clearance process, reduce delays, and improve overall efficiency.

It may be noted that the faceless assessment system in Pakistan’s customs clearance process has faced resistance from customs agents, who argue that it lacks transparency and creates difficulties in resolving issues. They claim that the system relies too heavily on technology and eliminates the human element, making it challenging to address complex cases.

The Customs clearing agents have expressed concerns about the system’s ability to accurately assess duties and taxes, potentially leading to revenue loss and disputes. They have also highlighted the need for a balanced approach that combines technology with human oversight to ensure fairness and efficiency in the customs clearance process.

The rejection of the faceless assessment system by customs agents underscores the importance of stakeholder engagement and consultation in implementing reforms. It also highlights the need for a nuanced approach that takes into account the concerns of all parties involved in the customs clearance process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade customs FBR Faceless Customs Assessment System

Comments

200 characters

FBR introduces virtual hearings for Customs reviews

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories