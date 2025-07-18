FBR introduces virtual hearings for Customs reviews

LAHORE: In a bid to enhance transparency and facilitate trade, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced virtual hearings for reviews in the Centralized Assessment Unit. According to Customs General Order No. 06 of 2025, all review hearings will now be conducted in virtual mode, allowing importers and their authorized agents to participate remotely.

The move aims to promote the objectives of the faceless assessment system, which was introduced to eliminate physical interaction between traders and customs authorities, reduce corruption, and expedite case disposal. The virtual hearing option will be integrated into the WeBOC system, enabling Assistant Collectors/ Deputy Collectors to conduct hearings online.

While virtual hearings will be the norm, physical hearings may be allowed on a case-to-case basis if a trader or their representative needs to present their point of view in person. The FBR has directed Collectorates to ensure that offices are equipped with necessary technology, including computers, webcams, and high-speed internet to facilitate smooth virtual hearings.

This development is expected to streamline the customs clearance process, reduce delays, and improve overall efficiency.

It may be noted that the faceless assessment system in Pakistan’s customs clearance process has faced resistance from customs agents, who argue that it lacks transparency and creates difficulties in resolving issues. They claim that the system relies too heavily on technology and eliminates the human element, making it challenging to address complex cases.

The Customs clearing agents have expressed concerns about the system’s ability to accurately assess duties and taxes, potentially leading to revenue loss and disputes. They have also highlighted the need for a balanced approach that combines technology with human oversight to ensure fairness and efficiency in the customs clearance process.

The rejection of the faceless assessment system by customs agents underscores the importance of stakeholder engagement and consultation in implementing reforms. It also highlights the need for a nuanced approach that takes into account the concerns of all parties involved in the customs clearance process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025