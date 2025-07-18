BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-18

PAPP distributes camera bags amongst its members

Published July 18, 2025

KARACHI: The Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) held an event at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to distribute camera bags among its members.

The chief guest for the ceremony was Cemal Sangu, the Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye in Karachi. Consul General Sangu extended his special thanks to the officials of the Pakistan Association of Press Photographers for inviting him, noting it was his first visit to the Karachi Press Club. He lauded the services of photographers in journalism, stating that their role is crucial for the country and for the freedom of the press. He also congratulated the recipients of gifts from the association.

Addressing the gathering, G M Jamali, former president of PFUJ and president of the Pakistan Association of Press Photographers Trust, highlighted the numerous challenges currently faced by journalism.

He emphasised that photographers are frontline soldiers in the field’s challenges, and their contributions to press freedom and freedom of expression in the country cannot be overlooked. He described PAPP not merely as an organisation but as a passion, committed to serving journalism and its members. He praised PAPP’s work, which he said is being recognized not only in Karachi but across Pakistan, including Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

