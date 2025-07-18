BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-18

NESPAK completes first large-scale geo-tagging of urban trees

Press Release Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 08:01am

LAHORE: NESPAK, Pakistan’s premier engineering consultancy, has achieved a landmark milestone by completing the geo-tagging of trees across a 22.5-kilometer stretch of Lahore Canal — the first large-scale digital mapping of urban green cover ever undertaken in the country, it was stated by Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director NESPAK, here on Thursday.

The effort is a part of the upcoming Lahore Yellow Line Project being launched by Government of the Punjab. The initiative involved the precise identification of each tree using GPS-enabled surveying equipment, with coordinates and tree-specific metadata integrated into a centralized GIS database. This structured dataset enables spatial analysis, supports condition monitoring, and provides a critical decision-making tool for authorities, urban foresters, and environmental planners.

Strategically located, the Lahore Canal green belt functions as one of Lahore’s primary ecological corridors — mitigating air pollution, regulating microclimate, and enhancing urban biodiversity. NESPAK’s intervention equips this corridor with a robust digital inventory, facilitating data-backed management without disrupting the integrity of the ecosystem.

