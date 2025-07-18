BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
CM visits rain-hit areas in Hyderabad

Recorder Report Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 08:06am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has stated that measures to improve urban management in the city, including removing illegal encroachments by eight-storey buildings along Auto Bhan Road, have been taken and clarified that approvals for those buildings were granted during previous administrations, not under the current leadership.

Accompanied by Provincial Ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Jam Khan Shoro, as well as Mayor Kashif Shoro, just after visiting the rain-affected areas of Hyderabad, the chief minister addressed a press conference at the Mayor’s office.

Shah revealed that three more areas in Hyderabad still face similar issues with unauthorised construction, which are yet to be addressed.

“We are fully aware of who contributed to the deterioration of this city,” he remarked, hinting at previous governments’ negligence.

The CM expressed confidence that a noticeable difference in Hyderabad’s urban landscape will soon be visible due to the focused efforts of the current administration and the newly elected PPP mayor. He reaffirmed that the trust of the people will be honoured through genuine and lasting development.

The Chief Minister said, “Hyderabad is a low-lying district and relies entirely on pumping stations for drainage, as water cannot be drained by gravity. Electricity outages during rainfall worsen the situation.”

The CM mentioned that he had already instructed HESCO to maintain power supply during rain and commended the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, elected representatives, and district administration for their effective response.

Shah stated that some areas still have standing water, but pumping efforts are ongoing. He also recalled his familiarity with the city, saying, “I’ve known Hyderabad closely since 2005–2006 when I travelled through the city in a boat during monsoon.”

Murad Shah emphasised that cleanup efforts were underway, low-lying areas still had water accumulation, and pumping stations and sewerage drains were being cleared. He added that the Hyderabad administration even operates the railway department’s pumping stations.

The chief minister announced that Auto Bhan Road Phases I and II will be completed by the end of July. Phase III will be finished by February next year. A Ring Road is also being developed to connect three flyovers, and the scheme is nearly complete.

Discussing upcoming projects, the CM said work is ongoing on filter plants in Latifabad No 4 and Qasimabad. New ADP projects are also underway near Hala Naka, and Niaz Stadium has been rehabilitated by the Sindh government.

