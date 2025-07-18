BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-18

Arms Control, Non-Proliferation & Disarmament: 7th round of Pak-UK Dialogue held in London

Recorder Report Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: The seventh Round of the Pakistan-United Kingdom Dialogue on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament was held on 16 July 2025 in London.

Additional Foreign Secretary for Arms Control, Disarmament, and International Security (ACDIS) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Islamabad, Ambassador Tahir Andrabi, and Director of Defence and International Security at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Ambassador Stephen Lillie CMG, led the respective delegations.

The two sides engaged in comprehensive discussions on a wide array of issues, including international and regional security, strategic stability, arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation.

Deliberations also focused on the dynamics of the United Nations General Assembly (First Committee), the Conference on Disarmament (CD), international conventions (such as the BTWC, CWC, and CCW), multilateral export control regimes, and the use and implications of new and emerging technologies.

In addition, both sides exchanged views on Pakistan-UK bilateral cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

Since its inception in 2015, the Dialogue on Arms Control, Non-Proliferation, and Disarmament has remained a key component of the broader bilateral engagement between the two countries.

Both sides recognised the vital role of regular dialogue in fostering mutual understanding and promoting cooperation.

In this context, they agreed to convene the next round of consultations in Islamabad next year.

London arms control Non Proliferation and Disarmament Pak UK Dialogue

