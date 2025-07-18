BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-18

Fairness, accountability, rule of law: CJP reaffirms unwavering commitment to universal principles

Terence J Sigamony Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 08:14am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi said the only antidote of maladies like human rights violation, terrorism, climate change, human trafficking and transnational crimes is the rule of law.

The CJP in a message on the World Day for International Justice, issued on Thursday, reaffirmed unwavering commitment to the universal principles of fairness, accountability and the rule of law.

He stated, “This day we stand in front of a stark reality that justice is not limited to an isolated act of piety or responsibility of an institution. Rather it is a sacred collective obligation towards fellow human beings in all aspects of their lives. Importantly, justice is not confined by borders, it is a shared aspiration of humanity and a cornerstone of peace, dignity and human rights.”

“In a world confronted by incredibly complex global challenges like social conflicts, human rights violation, terrorism, climate change, displacements, human trafficking and transnational crimes, the role of justice systems, both national and international, becomes ever more pivotal.”

“The only antidote for all these maladies is the rule of law, safeguarding the rights of the vulnerable, upholding the dignity of individuals and protecting societies from tyranny and oppression,” he added.

CJP Yahya Afridi said, “Pakistan’s judiciary, as a responsive institution, stands in solidarity with global efforts to strengthen international justice mechanisms. Recognizing the vital role of International Criminal Court and Criminal Tribunals, we genuinely acknowledge the efforts for reinforcing a global culture of justice and deterrence.

“At the national level, we are committed to ensuring that access to justice is timely, impartial and effective. We continue to invest in judicial reforms, digital transformation and capacity-building to make our courts more responsive to the needs of the people, especially the marginalized, the voiceless and the underserved.

“Let this day be a call to deepen our resolve that the cause of justice is not passive, it demands courage, vision and cooperation across institutions and borders. Together, let us strive for a world where justice prevails not only in the courtroom but also in the lives of all people,” the message concluded.

SC rule of law CJP Yahya Afridi

