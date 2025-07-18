Probe into blasphemy law misuse

EDITORIAL: In a momentous verdict, the Islamabad High Court has directed the federal government to constitute a commission within 30 days to investigate a deeply disturbing case involving the alleged misuse of blasphemy laws. Presiding over the hearing on Tuesday, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan further instructed that the commission should complete its work within four months or seek an extension from the court if required. The case revolves around several petitions alleging a pattern of blackmail and entrapment, centering on a shadowy figure identified as Komal Ismael, who reportedly went into hiding soon after complaints were lodged. According to the petitioners, she targeted young men online by initiating conversations, manipulating their words, and then falsely accusing them of blasphemy — a charge that carries severe consequences, including mob violence and life imprisonment or death.

The proceedings have spotlighted two alarming trends. First, the exploitation of digital platforms to target vulnerable individuals — particularly the youth — represents an emerging form of cybercrime that combines criminality with religious manipulation. Victims in such cases reportedly faced harassment, blackmail, and threats of legal action or public exposure unless they paid money or complied with unspecified demands. Second, and perhaps more troubling, is the weaponisation of blasphemy accusations — allegations that should only be made with clear, conclusive, and irrefutable evidence. Increasingly, such charges are used for material gains or to settle personal vendettas. This not only endangers innocent lives but also undermines the seriousness and sanctity of genuine religious concerns. By ordering the establishment of a commission, the Islamabad High Court has rightly underscored the gravity of the issue and taken a significant step toward institutional accountability. In a digital age where words can be manipulated and disseminated instantly, legal safeguards are urgently needed to prevent the exploitation of both individuals and religious sentiment.

The proposed commission — ideally comprising legal experts, digital rights advocates, religious scholars, and civil society representatives — must be empowered to go beyond investigating the immediate case. Its mandate should include recommending legal reforms, creating public awareness around digital entrapment, and proposing strict penalties for false blasphemy allegations. It should also help distinguish between the legitimate protection of religious belief and the criminal misuse of blasphemy laws. Allowed to function independently, this commission could serve as a turning point in protecting citizens from malicious exploitation and restoring the integrity of a law that is too often misused. It is imperative that the government meets the court’s deadline and ensures that the commission operates without political interference or pressure from any religio-political group.

