Baghdad and Arbil agree to resume Kurdish oil exports: govt

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi government announced Thursday an agreement to resume crude exports from the autonomous Kurdistan region after a more than two-year halt and amid drone attacks on oil fields.

Lucrative oil exports have been a major point of tension between Baghdad and Arbil, with a key pipeline through Turkey shut since 2023 over legal disputes and technical issues.

The Kurdistan regional government shall “immediately begin delivering all oil produced” in the region’s field to Baghdad’s State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) “for export”, the Iraqi government said in a statement.

The quantity should be no less than 230,000 barrels per day, and Baghdad will pay an advance of $16 a barrel.

The Kurdistan regional government said in a statement it “welcomes” the deal, and hoped all agreements would be respected.