World Print 2025-07-18

UK to lower voting age to 16 in general elections

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

LONDON: The British government said Thursday it would allow 16 year-olds to vote in general elections, a landmark change giving the UK one of the lowest voting ages worldwide.

The ruling Labour Party pledged to lower the age from 18 ahead of winning power last year. It is among several planned changes to the democratic system.

Some argue Britain’s democracy is “in crisis”, in particular due to low turnout.

The voting age change is contentious, however, with critics previously arguing it is self-serving as newly-enfranchised teenagers are seen as more likely to support centre-left Labour.

“I think it’s really important that 16- and 17-year-olds have the vote, because they are old enough to go out to work, they are old enough to pay taxes, so (they) pay in,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

“And I think if you pay in, you should have the opportunity to say what you want your money spent on, which way the government should go,” Starmer added.

The government will have to bring legislation before parliament, where it has a comfortable majority, to make the changes.

Only a small number of countries allow 16-year-olds to vote in national elections, according to online databases.

They include Austria — the first EU country to lower the voting age to 16 in 2007 — as well as Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador and Cuba.

Labour ministers insist the change is intended to “modernise our democracy”, while aligning general elections with the existing voting age for elections for the devolved regional parliaments in Scotland and Wales.

UK general elections

