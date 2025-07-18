BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-07-18

French army leaves Senegal ending military presence in west Africa

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

DAKAR: France on Thursday formally handed back its last two military bases in Senegal, leaving Paris with no permanent camps in either west or central Africa.

Ending the French army’s 65 years in Senegal, the pull-out comes after similar withdrawals across the continent, with former colonies increasingly turning their backs on their former ruler.

The French withdrawal comes as the Sahel region faces a growing jihadist conflict across Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger that is threatening Gulf of Guinea nations to the south. A recent string of attacks this month in Mali included an assault on a town on the border with Senegal.

France returned Camp Geille, its largest base in the west African country, and its airfield at Dakar airport, in a ceremony attended by top French and Senegalese officials, including Senegalese chief of staff General Mbaye Cisse and General Pascal Ianni, the head of the French forces in Africa.

Around 350 French soldiers, primarily tasked with conducting joint operations with the Senegalese army, are now leaving, marking the end of a three-month departure process that began in March.

After storming to victory in 2024 elections promising radical change, Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye demanded France withdraw troops from the country by 2025.

Unlike the leaders of other former colonies such as junta-run Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, however, Faye has insisted that Senegal will keep working with Paris.

After gaining independence in 1960, Senegal became one of France’s staunchest African allies, playing host to French troops throughout its history.

Faye’s predecessor, Macky Sall, continued that tradition.

Faye, who ran on a ticket promising a clean break with the Sall era, has said that Senegal would treat France like any other foreign partner.

Pledging to make his country more self-sufficient, the president gave a deadline of the end of 2025 for all foreign armies to withdraw.

“Senegal is an independent country, it is a sovereign country and sovereignty does not accept the presence of military bases in a sovereign country,” Faye said at the end of 2024, while maintaining that “France remains an important partner for Senegal”.

Faye has also urged Paris to apologise for colonial atrocities, including the massacre on December 1, 1944 of dozens of African troops who had fought for France in World War II.

With governments across Africa increasingly questioning France’s military presence, Paris has closed or reduced numbers at bases across its former empire.

In February France handed back its sole remaining base in Ivory Coast, ending decades of French presence at the site.

The month before, France turned over the Kossei base in Chad, its last military foothold in the unrest-hit Sahel region.

Coups in Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali between 2020 and 2023 have swept military strongmen to power. All have cut ties with France and turned to Russia instead for help in fighting the Sahel’s decade-long jihadist insurgency.

Senegal French army

Comments

200 characters

French army leaves Senegal ending military presence in west Africa

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories