BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-18

SECP revises framework for public offering regime

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has revised the framework for public offering regime to enhance competition, leverage technology, improve transparency, and introduce a more robust and inclusive price discovery mechanism in the capital market.

The SECP has approved amendments to the public offering regime. The revised framework, finalized after wide-ranging stakeholder consultations.

The public offering regime—comprising the Public Offering Regulations, 2017 and the Public Offering (Regulated Securities Activities Licensing) Regulations, 2017, governs the public offering of equity securities, debt instruments, and units of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Schemes. The amendments aim to address both demand- and supply-side challenges for initial public offerings (IPOs), eliminate duplication in listing and prospectus applications, and facilitate issuers in achieving faster and more cost-efficient access to capital markets.

Key changes include the introduction of a more transparent price discovery mechanism through wider investor participation by replacing the single book runner with the concept of “Eligible Participant.” This allows securities brokers, mutual funds, and banks to submit bids directly during book building. The minimum bid amount has been increased from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 2 million. The Consultant to the Issue (CTI) is now empowered to determine the price band using appropriate valuation models, with justification to be disclosed in the Prospectus. The requirement for 100 percent book building has been withdrawn to encourage independent underwriters’ participation in the retail IPO portion. A new clawback provision permits up to a 10% increase in retail allocation in case of oversubscription by retail investors.

The role of CTI has been strengthened to ensure more rigorous evaluation of issuers and offering documents. Banks and DFIs are permitted to act as CTIs for equity offerings. If a bank/DFI fails to establish a separate subsidiary for the CTI function within five years, it may only act as CTI in consortium with another securities broker licensed as a CTI. Secondary offerings and public issuance of debt are facilitated through rationalized disclosures and optional CTI appointments. A standardized due diligence certificate format has also been introduced.

To broaden the investible universe, a separate chapter has been added for REIT offerings and a framework introduced for general public participation in GEM Board listings. Amendments also include a revised process for approval of supplement to the prospectus in shelf registration and provide a framework for issuance and listing of equity securities outside Pakistan.

To promote transparency and improve digital access, amendments have been made to strengthen disclosure requirements, mandate the use of QR codes, allow electronic signatures, facilitate online filings through the PRIDE portal and discontinue physical applications from September 1, 2025

These amendments reaffirm SECP’s commitment to strengthening capital markets, fostering capital formation, and promoting a more efficient, inclusive, and technology-driven public offering regime in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP REIT IPOs

Comments

200 characters

SECP revises framework for public offering regime

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories