BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
BR Research Print 2025-07-18

Cement’s concrete plans

BR Research Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

At record low capacity utilization, trailing somewhere below 53 percent, the cement industry is set to grow profits in double-digits during FY25. In 9MFY25, profitability was up 57 percent cumulatively for listed cement companies and in the fourth quarter, market expectations are that the industry will experience earnings expansionbetween 14 and 30 percent. This is despite a nominal growth in total offtake of 2 percent; bolstered by a 30 percent growth in cement exports and a 3 percent decline in domestic sales of cement in the full year. The profitability is enabled not only by robust exports but domestic pricing power and a cost discipline that is unparalleled.

This can be corroborated by industry’s financial performance in 9M where revenue per units sold grew 6 percent year on year, while costs only rose 1 percent. This similarly coincides with average pricing data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) that shows in FY25, average cement prices in the north portions of the country rose 6 percent, while they were up 21 percent in the southern locations. Domestic producers enjoy a persistent pricing power in the domestic markets with close association and tacit agreement on price directions that gives the industry a significant advantage over market dynamics. It is for this reason that even at such low levels of utilization, companies have not entered into price wars to sell off excess cement which is the typical modus operandi in a competitive market. Instead, when domestic demand becomes saturated, the new strategy is to cast their net wider into exporting markets where Pakistani cement can gain acess—though at much more competitive prices than cement makers are used to at home.

It is no surprise then that exports contributed to 20 percent of the sales mix in FY25, which was 16 percent and 10 percent in the years prior. Even at these levels of exports contribution though, the capacity utilization of less than 60 percent is concerning for demand. One that has been marred by continued macroeconomic challenges and cuts in development spending. That cement manufacturers are still turning profits is a testament to not only strong retention pricing (prices have risen 2.2x since FY21) but a control over their energy costs that have been curtailed through investments in effeciency enhancing energy projects. At the same time, controls over overheads, and financial costs being covered by other income and investments also buttresses post-tax income. In FY26, while price trajectories are expected to remain the same (upward looking), recent government policies to boost real estate and construction activity through tax measures and housing subsidies will revive demand in the short-run. This will allow cement manufacturers to keep their utilization at reasonable levels and cover their fixed costs. With no new major expansions on the horizon, FY26 may be the time for investors to enjoy the spoils of their labor past.

