Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 tons of feed barley

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is July 23. An announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between September 16-30, October 1-15, October 16-31 and November 1-15, traders said. Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy up to 120,000 tons of wheat closing on July 22.

