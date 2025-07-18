BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil’s Lula says he won’t take orders from ‘gringo’ Trump

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2025 12:23am
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to the media at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 7, 2025. REUTERS
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to the media at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 7, 2025. REUTERS

SAO PAULO: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday said that he would not take orders from a “gringo,” responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s letter slapping Brazil with 50% tariffs.

In a letter last week, Trump attributed the tariffs, set to start in August, to Brazil’s treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro and to alleged unfair trade practices by Brazil against U.S. companies.

Lula and members of his cabinet have rejected the reasoning behind the tariffs and insisted on Brazil’s sovereignty, while calling for trade negotiations with the United States.

“No gringo is going to give orders to this president,” Lula said, wearing a bright red shirt as he addressed a gathering of leftist student activists in the state of Goias. In Brazil, ‘gringo’ is a common term for foreigners, without the pejorative sense it carries in other parts of Latin America.

Trump threatens extra 10% tariffs on BRICS as leaders meet in Brazil

He added that Brazil would go forward with regulation and taxation of U.S. tech firms, alleging that they promote violence and fake news under the argument of freedom of expression.

Foreign Relations Minister Mauro Vieira told CNN Brasil separately on Thursday that Lula was open to talks with Trump, though they had not yet met.

“If the circumstances are given, they will speak,” he added.

Brasilia has been holding discussions with industry groups and companies affected by the U.S. tariff, while also readying potential retaliatory measures if talks fall through.

Lula, who is in his third non-consecutive term as president of Latin America’s largest economy,

saw his approval ratings start to rebound after the trade spat with Trump last week.

The Brazilian leader is expected to make a televised address to the nation later on Thursday.

Donald Trump Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva US tariffs Mauro Vieira U.S. tech firms

Comments

200 characters

Brazil’s Lula says he won’t take orders from ‘gringo’ Trump

New record at PSX: KSE-100 settles above 138,600 level

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $23mn, clock in at $14.53bn

Pakistan, Afghanistan vow to strengthen security, address cross-border concerns

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign rail link agreement under UAP corridor

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Islamabad, EU agree to enhance cooperation across key sectors

3 TTP terrorists killed in joint operation in KP’s Bannu

2 killed as building roof collapses in Karachi’s Lyari

NDMA reports 54 more deaths in rain-related incidents, warns of urban flooding

Read more stories