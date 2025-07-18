WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 17, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Jul-25 15-Jul-25 14-Jul-25 11-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102113 0.101902 0.101888 0.101832 Euro 0.8504 0.852744 0.853841 0.853009 Japanese yen 0.00491931 0.004952 0.004969 0.004981 U.K. pound 0.982629 0.983708 0.985168 0.987827 U.S. dollar 0.732977 0.731028 0.730403 0.730128 Algerian dinar 0.00563224 0.00563 0.005626 0.005625 Australian dollar 0.478487 0.479189 0.479217 0.480424 Botswana pula 0.0546068 0.054608 0.054415 0.054687 Brazilian real 0.131556 0.131553 0.131393 0.131045 Brunei dollar 0.570144 0.569958 0.569915 0.570145 Canadian dollar 0.534551 0.533208 0.533413 0.533563 Chilean peso 0.000756 0.000764 0.000768 Czech koruna 0.0344963 0.034582 0.034634 0.034589 Danish krone 0.113944 0.114253 0.114411 0.114322 Indian rupee 0.00854235 0.008518 0.008494 0.008504 Israeli New Shekel 0.218473 0.218543 0.217059 0.218995 Korean won 0.000530106 0.00053 0.000531 0.000532 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39927 2.39524 2.39319 Malaysian ringgit 0.172384 0.171845 0.171658 0.171553 Mauritian rupee 0.0160111 0.01604 0.015955 0.016003 Mexican peso 0.0391594 0.038803 0.038953 0.039129 New Zealand dollar 0.436415 0.437338 0.437329 0.44034 Norwegian krone 0.071187 0.071831 0.072341 0.072102 Omani rial 1.90631 1.90124 1.89962 Peruvian sol 0.206589 0.205287 0.2054 0.205844 Philippine peso 0.0129163 0.012906 0.012934 0.012938 Polish zloty 0.200097 0.200854 0.200248 0.200408 Qatari riyal 0.201367 0.200832 0.20066 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195461 0.194941 0.194774 Singapore dollar 0.570144 0.569958 0.569915 0.570145 Swedish krona 0.075127 0.075665 0.076202 0.076517 Swiss franc 0.914507 0.918377 0.917131 0.917477 Thai baht 0.0225455 0.022514 0.022532 0.02243 Trinidadian dollar 0.108549 0.108278 0.108291 0.108137 U.A.E. dirham 0.199585 0.199055 0.198884 Uruguayan peso 0.0181952 0.01808 0.018068 0.017921 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

