BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
BOP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
CPHL 84.96 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.13%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.76%)
DGKC 173.11 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.01%)
HUBC 150.00 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (3.05%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.36%)
MLCF 85.63 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.9%)
NBP 126.10 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.07%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.94%)
PREMA 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.8%)
PRL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.06%)
SNGP 118.29 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.11%)
SSGC 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.12%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,141 Increased By 276.6 (2%)
BR30 40,136 Increased By 636.7 (1.61%)
KSE100 138,666 Increased By 2285.5 (1.68%)
KSE30 42,353 Increased By 806.9 (1.94%)
Jul 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-18

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 17, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        16-Jul-25      15-Jul-25      14-Jul-25      11-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102113       0.101902       0.101888       0.101832
Euro                               0.8504       0.852744       0.853841       0.853009
Japanese yen                   0.00491931       0.004952       0.004969       0.004981
U.K. pound                       0.982629       0.983708       0.985168       0.987827
U.S. dollar                      0.732977       0.731028       0.730403       0.730128
Algerian dinar                 0.00563224        0.00563       0.005626       0.005625
Australian dollar                0.478487       0.479189       0.479217       0.480424
Botswana pula                   0.0546068       0.054608       0.054415       0.054687
Brazilian real                   0.131556       0.131553       0.131393       0.131045
Brunei dollar                    0.570144       0.569958       0.569915       0.570145
Canadian dollar                  0.534551       0.533208       0.533413       0.533563
Chilean peso                                    0.000756       0.000764       0.000768
Czech koruna                    0.0344963       0.034582       0.034634       0.034589
Danish krone                     0.113944       0.114253       0.114411       0.114322
Indian rupee                   0.00854235       0.008518       0.008494       0.008504
Israeli New Shekel               0.218473       0.218543       0.217059       0.218995
Korean won                    0.000530106        0.00053       0.000531       0.000532
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39927        2.39524        2.39319
Malaysian ringgit                0.172384       0.171845       0.171658       0.171553
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160111        0.01604       0.015955       0.016003
Mexican peso                    0.0391594       0.038803       0.038953       0.039129
New Zealand dollar               0.436415       0.437338       0.437329        0.44034
Norwegian krone                  0.071187       0.071831       0.072341       0.072102
Omani rial                        1.90631        1.90124        1.89962
Peruvian sol                     0.206589       0.205287         0.2054       0.205844
Philippine peso                 0.0129163       0.012906       0.012934       0.012938
Polish zloty                     0.200097       0.200854       0.200248       0.200408
Qatari riyal                     0.201367       0.200832        0.20066
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.195461       0.194941       0.194774
Singapore dollar                 0.570144       0.569958       0.569915       0.570145
Swedish krona                    0.075127       0.075665       0.076202       0.076517
Swiss franc                      0.914507       0.918377       0.917131       0.917477
Thai baht                       0.0225455       0.022514       0.022532        0.02243
Trinidadian dollar               0.108549       0.108278       0.108291       0.108137
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199585       0.199055       0.198884
Uruguayan peso                  0.0181952        0.01808       0.018068       0.017921
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

EU, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to implement ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’

Public welfare projects: PM directs third-party validation

Medium- and small-scale agri activities: PM for easy lending policy

MENAAP Region: Wolrd Bank team due on 20th

‘Regulatory Reform Package-01’: CCoRR undertakes comprehensive review of 136 proposals

PM visits NEOC

PPRA approves new set of rules

Digital payment programme for restaurants: PTBA accuses SRB of creating disparity

Marine pollution board holds first meeting in 15 years

UAP Rail Project: Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan sign framework deal

Read more stories