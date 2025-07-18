WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
July 17, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 16-Jul-25 15-Jul-25 14-Jul-25 11-Jul-25
Chinese yuan 0.102113 0.101902 0.101888 0.101832
Euro 0.8504 0.852744 0.853841 0.853009
Japanese yen 0.00491931 0.004952 0.004969 0.004981
U.K. pound 0.982629 0.983708 0.985168 0.987827
U.S. dollar 0.732977 0.731028 0.730403 0.730128
Algerian dinar 0.00563224 0.00563 0.005626 0.005625
Australian dollar 0.478487 0.479189 0.479217 0.480424
Botswana pula 0.0546068 0.054608 0.054415 0.054687
Brazilian real 0.131556 0.131553 0.131393 0.131045
Brunei dollar 0.570144 0.569958 0.569915 0.570145
Canadian dollar 0.534551 0.533208 0.533413 0.533563
Chilean peso 0.000756 0.000764 0.000768
Czech koruna 0.0344963 0.034582 0.034634 0.034589
Danish krone 0.113944 0.114253 0.114411 0.114322
Indian rupee 0.00854235 0.008518 0.008494 0.008504
Israeli New Shekel 0.218473 0.218543 0.217059 0.218995
Korean won 0.000530106 0.00053 0.000531 0.000532
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39927 2.39524 2.39319
Malaysian ringgit 0.172384 0.171845 0.171658 0.171553
Mauritian rupee 0.0160111 0.01604 0.015955 0.016003
Mexican peso 0.0391594 0.038803 0.038953 0.039129
New Zealand dollar 0.436415 0.437338 0.437329 0.44034
Norwegian krone 0.071187 0.071831 0.072341 0.072102
Omani rial 1.90631 1.90124 1.89962
Peruvian sol 0.206589 0.205287 0.2054 0.205844
Philippine peso 0.0129163 0.012906 0.012934 0.012938
Polish zloty 0.200097 0.200854 0.200248 0.200408
Qatari riyal 0.201367 0.200832 0.20066
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195461 0.194941 0.194774
Singapore dollar 0.570144 0.569958 0.569915 0.570145
Swedish krona 0.075127 0.075665 0.076202 0.076517
Swiss franc 0.914507 0.918377 0.917131 0.917477
Thai baht 0.0225455 0.022514 0.022532 0.02243
Trinidadian dollar 0.108549 0.108278 0.108291 0.108137
U.A.E. dirham 0.199585 0.199055 0.198884
Uruguayan peso 0.0181952 0.01808 0.018068 0.017921
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
