Jul 18, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-18

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (July 17, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 18 Jul, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (July 17, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      10.92    11.42
2-Week      10.90    11.40
1-Month     10.86    11.36
3-Month     10.81    11.06
6-Month     10.77    11.02
9-Month     10.70    11.20
1-Year      10.66    11.16
==========================

Data source: SBP

