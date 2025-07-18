KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 17, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 138,665.50 High: 138,943.47 Low: 136,674.98 Net Change: 2,285.53 Volume (000): 299,278 Value (000): 26,392,691 Makt Cap (000) 4,154,589,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,568.25 NET CH (+) 323.03 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,816.19 NET CH (+) 143.44 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 40,451.75 NET CH (+) 543.84 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,759.88 NET CH (+) 475.18 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,054.20 NET CH (+) 59.30 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,084.46 NET CH (+) 99.05 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-JULY-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025