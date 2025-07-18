Markets Print 2025-07-18
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 17, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 138,665.50
High: 138,943.47
Low: 136,674.98
Net Change: 2,285.53
Volume (000): 299,278
Value (000): 26,392,691
Makt Cap (000) 4,154,589,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,568.25
NET CH (+) 323.03
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,816.19
NET CH (+) 143.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 40,451.75
NET CH (+) 543.84
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,759.88
NET CH (+) 475.18
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,054.20
NET CH (+) 59.30
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,084.46
NET CH (+) 99.05
------------------------------------
As on: 17-JULY-2025
====================================
