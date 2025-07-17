SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $23mn, clock in at $14.53bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $23 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $14.53 billion as of July 11, data released on Thursday showed.

According to a SBP statement, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $19.96 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.43 billion.

The central bank did not cite a specific reason for the increase in its foreign exchange reserves.

“During the week ended on 11-July-2025, SBP reserves increased by $23 million to US$ 14,525.6 million,” it said.

Last week, Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves surged past the $20 billion mark for the first time in three years, driven by strong foreign inflows of $1.94 billion.