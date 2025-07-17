BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
India investigation body says too early for conclusions on what led to Air India crash

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 06:09pm

NEW DELHI: India’s aircraft accident investigation body said on Thursday it was too early to reach any “definite conclusions” on what led to the deadly Air India Boeing plane crash last month that killed 260 people.

The investigation is still not complete, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said in a statement.

Some airlines checking Boeing fuel switches after Air India crash

Earlier on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots of the flight indicated that the captain cut the flow of fuel to the plane’s engines.

Air India crash

