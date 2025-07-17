Rare Gandhi portrait smashes estimate to sell for nearly £153,000

LONDON: A rare painting of Mahatma Gandhi, believed to be the only oil portrait that the Indian independence leader ever sat for, has sold at auction in the UK for £152,800 ($205,000).

The 1931 painting by British-American artist Clare Leighton fetched more than twice the estimated price when the auction closed on Tuesday in London, Bonhams auction house has revealed.

“Thought to be the only oil painting of Mahatma Gandhi which he sat for, this was a very special work, which had never before been offered at auction,” said Rhyanon Demery, Bonhams’ head of sale.

She added the painting “was a testament to Gandhi’s power to connect with people far and wide, and presented a lasting document of an important moment in history”.

Gandhi, one of the most influential figures in India’s history, led a non-violent movement against British rule and inspired similar resistance campaigns across the world.

He is the subject of tens of thousands of artworks, books and films.

The portrait was created in London – at a crucial time for India’s independence struggle – and remained in Leighton’s collection until her death in 1989.

It was then passed down through her family, according to Bonhams.