Sports

West Indies all-rounder Russell to retire from international cricket

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 12:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Two-time Twenty20 World Cup winner Andre Russell will retire from international cricket at age 37 after the second T20 match against Australia on July 22 in his hometown of Kingston, Jamaica, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Wednesday.

All-rounder Russell, who won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016, has earned 84 international caps in the format, scoring three fifties and taking 61 wickets.

The white-ball specialist, who played only one test match, also appeared in 56 One-Day Internationals (ODI), taking 70 wickets. He last played in the 50-over format in 2019.

“Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life,” Russell said in a statement.

Stokes’ long bowling spells v India a great sign for England, says Root

“When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realize what you can achieve.

This inspired me to become better because I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others.“

Russell, who travels around the world competing in T20 leagues and most recently appeared in Major League Cricket in the U.S. this month, said he wanted to finish his international career on a high.

“His hunger to perform and win for West Indies has never wavered. I wish him all the best on his next chapter, and I hope he continues to inspire generations to come,” West Indies coach Daren Sammy said.

West Indies host Australia in the first T20 of the five-match series on Sunday in Kingston. Australia won their test series 3-0.

