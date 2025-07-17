BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
BOP 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.58%)
DCL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.2%)
DGKC 171.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.19%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
GCIL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.55%)
HUBC 149.84 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (2.94%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
KOSM 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
MLCF 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
NBP 127.27 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2%)
PAEL 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.78%)
POWER 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.75%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PTC 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.1%)
SNGP 117.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.56%)
SSGC 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.01%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
TPLP 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.38%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,107 Increased By 243.3 (1.76%)
BR30 40,020 Increased By 521.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 138,383 Increased By 2002.8 (1.47%)
KSE30 42,232 Increased By 686 (1.65%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar hikes September al-Shaheen crude term price to 5-month high, sources say

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 12:23pm

SINGAPORE: QatarEnergy raised the term price for al-Shaheen crude loading in September to $3.33 a barrel above Dubai quotes, sources said on Thursday, up 85 cents from the previous month and the highest in five months.

The price hike came after spot premiums for Middle East crude rose so far this month, supported by robust margins, especially for diesel.

The price was set after the producer sold five cargoes loading in the same month to PetroChina, Vitol and Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan via its monthly tender, the sources said.

Separately, QatarEnergy also sold one September-loading Qatar Marine and Land crude each to PTT at premiums between $2.20 and $2.30 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they added.

Qatar QatarEnergy Qatar LNG

Comments

200 characters

Qatar hikes September al-Shaheen crude term price to 5-month high, sources say

Ad hoc relief: Ministries/Divisions yet to submit list of ‘beneficiaries’

Intra-day update: rupee slightly improves against US dollar

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

PM Shehbaz directs action plan for easy-term loans to boost small, medium-scale agriculture

Yamaha, Unique hike motorcycle prices in Pakistan following NEV levy imposition

Pakistan has largest gender employment gap in South Asia, significant pay disparity: ILO

FM Dar to visit Kabul today to sign feasibility framework of tri-nation rail project

PAF fleet arrives in UK for Royal International Air Tattoo 2025

AKD Group Holdings acquires key stake in Pearl Continental Hotels chain

Pakistan, El Salvador sign LoI on crypto collaboration

Read more stories