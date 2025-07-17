Qatar hikes September al-Shaheen crude term price to 5-month high, sources say

SINGAPORE: QatarEnergy raised the term price for al-Shaheen crude loading in September to $3.33 a barrel above Dubai quotes, sources said on Thursday, up 85 cents from the previous month and the highest in five months.

The price hike came after spot premiums for Middle East crude rose so far this month, supported by robust margins, especially for diesel.

The price was set after the producer sold five cargoes loading in the same month to PetroChina, Vitol and Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan via its monthly tender, the sources said.

Separately, QatarEnergy also sold one September-loading Qatar Marine and Land crude each to PTT at premiums between $2.20 and $2.30 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they added.