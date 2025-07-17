BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
BOP 13.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.84%)
CPHL 84.82 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.96%)
DCL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
DGKC 171.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.85%)
GCIL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.59%)
HUBC 149.71 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (2.85%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
MLCF 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
NBP 127.19 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.94%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.75%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
PTC 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
SNGP 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
TPLP 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.29%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,112 Increased By 247.8 (1.79%)
BR30 40,041 Increased By 542.3 (1.37%)
KSE100 138,423 Increased By 2042.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 42,246 Increased By 699.7 (1.68%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore rises on strong China steel demand, production curbs

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 12:15pm

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices advanced on Thursday, buoyed by robust steel demand amid production curbs in top Chinese steelmaking regions.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose 1.3% to 781.5 yuan ($108.87) a metric ton by 0337 GMT.

The benchmark August iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.66% higher at $100.6 a ton. Steel production has rebounded in China, driven by accelerating accumulation of building materials, robust manufacturing demand, and sustained strength in steel exports, broker Galaxy Futures said in a note.

Key steel producing regions Shanxi and Tangshan have started implementing output restrictions, Galaxy said.

Iron ore shipments from top suppliers Australia and Brazil have fallen after a ramp-up by the end of the past quarter, according to analysts.

Rio Tinto posted its highest second-quarter iron ore output since 2018, but shipments missed analyst forecasts and reached their lowest level for the half since 2014 due to weather-related disruptions.

Improving mill margins are starting to boost optimism around demand, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, BHP said costs of establishing a “green iron” industry in Australia remained too high, even as Australia and China reached an agreement this week to work together on steel supply chain decarbonisation.

Australia, which supplies 60% of China’s iron ore needs, produces lower-grade iron ore which cannot be directly processed into steel with renewable energy.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE fell, with coking coal and coke down 0.66% and 0.83%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained ground.

Rebar increased 0.26%, hot-rolled coil climbed 0.68%, wire rod rose 0.39% and stainless steel lost 0.08%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore rises on strong China steel demand, production curbs

Ad hoc relief: Ministries/Divisions yet to submit list of ‘beneficiaries’

Intra-day update: rupee slightly improves against US dollar

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

PM Shehbaz directs action plan for easy-term loans to boost small, medium-scale agriculture

Yamaha, Unique hike motorcycle prices in Pakistan following NEV levy imposition

Pakistan has largest gender employment gap in South Asia, significant pay disparity: ILO

FM Dar to visit Kabul today to sign feasibility framework of tri-nation rail project

PAF fleet arrives in UK for Royal International Air Tattoo 2025

AKD Group Holdings acquires key stake in Pearl Continental Hotels chain

Pakistan, El Salvador sign LoI on crypto collaboration

Read more stories