BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
BOP 13.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
DCL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.2%)
DGKC 171.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.46%)
GCIL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.75%)
HUBC 149.80 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (2.91%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
MLCF 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
NBP 127.18 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.93%)
PAEL 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 164.65 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.72%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.16%)
PTC 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
SNGP 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
TPLP 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.38%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,107 Increased By 243.3 (1.76%)
BR30 40,020 Increased By 521.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 138,345 Increased By 1964.7 (1.44%)
KSE30 42,220 Increased By 674.1 (1.62%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PSEL (Pakistan Services Limited) 1,105.65 Increased By ▲ 10%

AKD Group Holdings acquires key stake in Pearl Continental Hotels chain

BR Web Desk Published 17 Jul, 2025 11:44am

AKD Group Holdings (Private) Limited, formerly known as Aqeel Karim Dhedhi Securities (Private) Limited, has acquired a significant 27.95% stake in Pakistan Services Limited (PSL), the operator of Pearl Continental Hotels, for Rs6.36 billion.

PSL disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“The company has received a letter dated July 15, 2025 from AKD Group Holding (Private) Limited, formerly Aqeel Karim Dhedhi Securities (Private) Limited, wherein they have made disclosure in term of Section 110 of the Securities Act, 2015 read with regulation 4 (2) of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017 with respect to the acquisition of 27.95% voting shares of the company,” read the notice.

As per the notice, AKD Group Holdings (Private) Limited, along with its subsidiary AKD Securities Limited, acquired on July 14, 2025, 9,089,651 voting shares of Pakistan Services Company at a rate of Rs700/- per share, which amounts to over Rs6.36 billion.

On account of this acquisition, AKD Group Holdings’ total shareholding in Pakistan Services Limited is 9,089,651 shares, which represents 27.95% of the total issued voting shares of the company, it said.

Pakistan Services Limited is principally engaged in the hotel business and owns and manages the chain of Pearl Continental Hotels.

As per the company’s information available on PSX, PSL also owns a small-sized property in Lahore, operating under the budget hotel concept.

PSL also grants a franchise to use its trade mark and name “Pearl Continental”.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Pakistan Services Limited Pearl Continental Hotel PSX notice PSX notices PC hotels AKD Group Holdings Aqeel Karim Dhedhi Securities

Comments

200 characters

AKD Group Holdings acquires key stake in Pearl Continental Hotels chain

Ad hoc relief: Ministries/Divisions yet to submit list of ‘beneficiaries’

Intra-day update: rupee slightly improves against US dollar

PMD forecasts more thundershower for upper parts as Punjab declares emergency

PM Shehbaz directs action plan for easy-term loans to boost small, medium-scale agriculture

Yamaha, Unique hike motorcycle prices in Pakistan following NEV levy imposition

Pakistan has largest gender employment gap in South Asia, significant pay disparity: ILO

FM Dar to visit Kabul today to sign feasibility framework of tri-nation rail project

PAF fleet arrives in UK for Royal International Air Tattoo 2025

Pakistan, El Salvador sign LoI on crypto collaboration

Read more stories