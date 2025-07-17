BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
World

Ukraine’s drones target Moscow, other regions, Russia’s defence ministry says

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 11:20am

Russian air defence units destroyed 122 Ukrainian drones overnight that targeted the capital Moscow and scores of other Russian regions, injuring at least one person, Russian authorities said on Thursday.

More than half of the drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk regions that border Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Three drones were destroyed over the Moscow region, it added.

One person was lightly injured and a civilian facility sustained minor damage in the Smolensk region that borders Belarus, regional Governor Vasily Anokhin, said on Telegram.

A Ukrainian drone attack on Wednesday killed three people and injured at least 17 others in the Belgorod region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of targeting civilians, something both sides deny, in the course of the war, now well into its fourth year.

