BML 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
BOP 13.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.84%)
CPHL 84.82 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.96%)
DCL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
DGKC 171.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
FCCL 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.85%)
GCIL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.59%)
HUBC 149.71 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (2.85%)
KEL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 20.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
MLCF 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
NBP 127.19 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.94%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
PIAHCLA 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.47%)
POWER 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.75%)
PREMA 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
PRL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
PTC 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
SNGP 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.61%)
SSGC 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
TPLP 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.29%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.89%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 14,112 Increased By 247.8 (1.79%)
BR30 40,041 Increased By 542.3 (1.37%)
KSE100 138,423 Increased By 2042.9 (1.5%)
KSE30 42,246 Increased By 699.7 (1.68%)
Japan bonds tread water as wary investors await weekend election

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 11:13am

TOKYO: Japanese government bonds held steady on Thursday as the market turned calm in the final run-up to potentially pivotal upper house elections, following a selloff earlier in the week that sent long-term yields to record peaks.

Recent polls suggest the ruling coalition is seen as increasingly unlikely to retain its majority, ceding more power to opposition parties backing consumption tax cuts as a way to ease the burden from rising consumer prices.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s administration has so far eschewed that option in favour of cash handouts.

The fiscal implications of a defeat for Ishiba in this Sunday’s vote saw 20- and 30-year yields surge to record highs on Tuesday of 2.65% and 3.20%, respectively.

Those yields retreated sharply on Wednesday, though, and in the latest session, the 20-year yield remained flat at 2.57%, while the 30-year yield increased by 0.5 basis point (bp) to 3.07%.

The 10-year yield eased 0.5 bp to 1.565%. It vaulted to its highest level since October 2008 at 1.595% earlier this week.

“The possibility of the ruling coalition losing its majority in this weekend’s upper house election has already been mostly priced in, but it is unclear what the coalition framework will be after that,” said Miki Den, a senior rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“Investors are reluctant to take on new positions.” Benchmark 10-year JGB futures were flat at 137.96, after pushing to the lowest since March 28 at 137.70 on Wednesday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The five-year JGB yield and two-year yield each declined by 0.5 bp to 1.075% and 0.78%, respectively.

Japanese government bonds

