‘Panchayat’ actor Aasif Khan says on road to recovery after ‘health issues’

Indian web series ‘Panchayat’ fame actor Aasif Khan said he was on the road to recovery after some health issues, while Indian media reported the actor had suffered a heart attack.

“Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation,” the actor posted on Instagram.

The actor was reportedly hospitalised on Monday evening after suffering a heart attack, Indian Express reported.

“I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better.

“I truly appreciate all the love, concern, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I’ll be back very soon,” he wrote.

Assif has worked in Mirzapur, Kakuda and Ready among other movies.