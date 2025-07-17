BML 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BOP 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.29%)
CPHL 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.05%)
DCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
DGKC 172.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.41%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (3.15%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
MLCF 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
NBP 125.39 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.08%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.87%)
PIAHCLA 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (15.74%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
PPL 163.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
PREMA 42.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.34%)
PTC 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.5%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.6%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (5.16%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.67%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
TREET 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.52%)
TRG 57.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.81%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 14,021 Increased By 156.8 (1.13%)
BR30 40,013 Increased By 513.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 137,834 Increased By 1453.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 42,021 Increased By 475.1 (1.14%)
World

South Korea lashed by heavy rain, one dead and more than 100 evacuated

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 10:39am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: One person has died and more than 100 people have been evacuated in South Korea after the country was lashed by torrential rain on Thursday, the safety ministry said.

As of Thursday morning, some parts of the South Chungcheong region to the south of the capital Seoul had received more than 400 millimetres (15.7 inches) of rain since Wednesday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

Heavy rain batters Lahore, causes urban flooding & casualties

Landslide alerts were raised to the highest level for several regions including Chungcheong as the heavy rains continued, according to the Korea Forest Service.

Two people trapped in a landslide in South Chungcheong had been rescued, the Yonhap News Agency said.

south korea South Chungcheong South Korea heavy rain

