South Korea lashed by heavy rain, one dead and more than 100 evacuated

SEOUL: One person has died and more than 100 people have been evacuated in South Korea after the country was lashed by torrential rain on Thursday, the safety ministry said.

As of Thursday morning, some parts of the South Chungcheong region to the south of the capital Seoul had received more than 400 millimetres (15.7 inches) of rain since Wednesday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

Heavy rain batters Lahore, causes urban flooding & casualties

Landslide alerts were raised to the highest level for several regions including Chungcheong as the heavy rains continued, according to the Korea Forest Service.

Two people trapped in a landslide in South Chungcheong had been rescued, the Yonhap News Agency said.