BML 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BOP 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.29%)
CPHL 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.05%)
DCL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
DGKC 172.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.41%)
FCCL 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GCIL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
HUBC 148.75 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (3.15%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
LOTCHEM 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
MLCF 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
NBP 125.39 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.08%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.87%)
PIAHCLA 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (15.74%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
PPL 163.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
PREMA 42.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.23%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.34%)
PTC 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.5%)
SNGP 117.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.6%)
SSGC 45.69 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (5.16%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.67%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
TREET 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.52%)
TRG 57.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.81%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
BR100 14,021 Increased By 156.8 (1.13%)
BR30 40,013 Increased By 513.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 137,834 Increased By 1453.9 (1.07%)
KSE30 42,021 Increased By 475.1 (1.14%)
Markets

Stocks drift before tech earnings as Fed drama confounds

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 10:23am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks dithered on Thursday ahead of earnings from heavyweight technology companies and as market anxiety lingered over the uncertain tenure of Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell.

TSMC, the world’s main producer of advanced AI chips, is expected to post a jump in second-quarter profit to record levels, though US tariffs and a strong Taiwan dollar could weigh on its outlook.

Profits for streaming giant Netflix , due later on Thursday, are also on investors’ radar.

“With Netflix having outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date by a sizeable 33 percentage points, and the street fully subscribed to the bullish investment case, Netflix will need to blow the lights out with a solid beat and raise,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up just 0.06% and the Nikkei slipped 0.24%.

Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard said on Wednesday it was withdrawing its $47 billion takeover bid for Seven & i Holdings, citing a lack of constructive engagement by the Japanese retailer. Shares of Seven & i Holdings fell 9%.

European futures jumped as EUROSTOXX 50 futures rose 0.56% and FTSE and DAX futures added about 0.4% each. Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% each.

Also dominating the market mood was confusion over Fed Chair Powell’s future at the central bank, after initial news that US President Donald Trump was likely to fire Powell soon sent stocks and the dollar sliding.

Trump was quick to deny the reports, restoring some calm to volatile markets, but he kept the door open to the possibility and renewed his criticism of the central bank chief for not lowering interest rates.

“I think the most likely outcome is for Powell to stay on until the end of his term next year. Having said that, this is not the first time, so there are going to be episodes of volatility in the dollar as a result of political noise,” said Carlos Casanova, UBP’s senior economist for Asia.

The dollar was on a fragile footing on Thursday, after having lost ground overnight on worries that the Fed’s independence could come under threat.

The euro was last down 0.17% at $1.1620 while sterling eased 0.13% to $1.3400 after both currencies made gains in the previous session.

The dollar was little changed at 98.49 against a basket of currencies, having lost 0.33% overnight.

US Treasury yields also steadied after falling on Wednesday, due to expectations that Powell’s removal could lead to quicker and deeper rate cuts, with the two-year yield last at 3.9022%.

The benchmark 10-year yield was little changed at 4.4673%. In Japan, yields on government bonds rose on Thursday as investors extended a selloff driven by fiscal concerns ahead of a closely watched upper house election on Sunday.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

“Regardless of the outcome of the election, we are going to see additional fiscal spending coming out of Japan,” said UBP’s Casanova.

Elsewhere, oil prices rose on Thursday, with Brent crude futures up 0.47% at $68.84 a barrel. US crude futures gained 0.62% to $66.79.

Spot gold dipped 0.15% to $3,341.29 an ounce.

