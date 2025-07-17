Major martyred, three terrorists killed in Awaran

ISLAMABAD: Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Awaran District on Wednesday, following reports of the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy network, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the operation, troops effectively engaged the terrorist hideout, killing three Indian-sponsored militants. In the intense exchange of fire, Major Syed Rabnawaz Tariq, a 34-year-old officer from District Muzaffarabad, embraced martyrdom while bravely leading his troops from the front.

A sanitization operation is currently underway to clear the area of any remaining threats.

