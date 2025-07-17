BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-17

Iran’s envoy is widely respected: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

ISLAMABAD: Shafqat Ali Khan, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson emphasised on Wednesday that Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Mughadam is “widely respected” after the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) added him to its Most Wanted list for his alleged role in the 2007 suspected abduction and disappearance of retired FBI agent Robert A Bob Levinson.

“As far as Pakistan is concerned the Ambassador of Iran is widely respected for his role in promotion of Pakistan- Iran relations. He is entitled to all the privileges, immunities and respect due to an ambassador that too from a friendly neighbouring country,” FO spokesperson stated this while responding to media queries regarding FBI’s recent decision against Iranian Envoy.

FO Spokesperson said that Pakistan values its relations with Iran and will continue to support the friendly Muslim country in every thick and thin. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has sided Iran in its conflict with Israel and condemned US attacks on nuclear sites as well. Similarly, Iran has also extended strong political backing to Islamabad during Pak-India war.

Bob Levinson arrived on Iran’s Island on March 8, 2007 and went missing the following day.

Iran Foreign Office (FO) Federal Bureau of Investigation Reza Amiri Mughadam

